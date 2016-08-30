Se2 to double jobs at new Waterford operation over 3-4 years

Life and pensions administrator Se2 said on Tuesday it will double the workforce at its new Waterford operations to 135 employees over the next three-four years.

The US company has an existing fulltime team of 70 and hope to fill out its 135 seat office space over the coming years, and opened its new Waterford offices today, in what is an “important milestone” for the company, chief executive Gautam Thakkar said.

“ This is a sign of our continued commitment to the region, which is an important hub for our global service delivery model, and we are excited about this investment in our business.”

Se2 supports services more than 1,000 life and annuity products for more than 20 clients, and has approximately $100 billion in assets under administration.

Janet Dulohery, VP and head of human resources with Se2 said that the company is still interested in “hearing from ambitious people, who are similarly enthused about making a real impact on the US life and pension industry.”

The announcement is the latest jobs win for the region. Earlier this year healthcare company OPKO said it will create 200 highly skilled jobs over the next five years through the expansion of its EirGen Pharma facility in Westside Business Park in Waterford.