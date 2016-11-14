Samsung to buy Harman International for $8bn

Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of smartphones, agreed to buy Harman International Industries for about $8 billion in cash to expand in high-end car audio and connected automobiles.

The offer values Harman shares at $112 apiece, Suwon, South Korea-based

Samsung said in a statement Monday. The offer is 28 per cent above Harman’s closing price of $87.65 in New York on Friday.

Samsung announced the acquisition just weeks after talks to buy sections of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s parts unit were said to broken down. Harman gets about 65 per cent of its sales from the automotive sector,

Samsung said.”Harman perfectly complements

Samsung in terms of technologies, products and solutions, and joining forces is a natural extension of the automotive strategy we have been pursuing for some time,” Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun said in the statement. “Harman immediately establishes a strong foundation for

Samsung to grow our automotive platform.”

