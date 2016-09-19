Samsung starts Galaxy Note 7 exchange programme in Ireland

Irish-based customers of Samsung who have purchased a Galaxy Note 7 will be able to exchange their existing device for a brand new Note 7 from today, Monday.

The move follows Samsung’s decision on September 2nd to immediately stop sales and shipments of the Note 7, after an investigation revealed an issue related to an isolated battery cell.

Some devices appeared to have a battery problem, which resulted in them catching fire. Almost 100 such incidences have been reported in the United States.

Samsung said on Monday it is “fully confident” that the battery issue has been completely resolved in the replacement Note 7 devices that will be available to customers in Ireland from this week.

Conor Pierce, vice president of IT & mobile Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland, said: “Our absolute priority is the safety of our customers – that’s why we are asking all Galaxy Note 7 customers to act now and exchange today.

“We would like to apologise to our Note 7 customers for not meeting the standard of product excellence that they have come to expect from Samsung and we sincerely thank them for their understanding and patience. We are confident that by exchanging their existing device for a new Note 7, customers can expect to enjoy a smartphone experience of the very highest quality.”

Samsung customers with a Note 7 can check if they should exchange their phone by inputting their device’s IMEI number, located on the back of the Note 7, on to a dedicated webpage: www.samsung.com/ie/note7exchange.