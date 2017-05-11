Samsung’s new Frame TV the picture of style

Samsung The Frame TV

Price TBA

Forget about wallpaper TVs – Samsung is going for something a little more decorative. The Frame TV is meant to be noticed, turning your TV into a work of art when it’s not fulfilling its primary purpose. The TV was designed with input from Swiss designer and entrepreneur Yves Behar, and when it switches off, it displays one of 100 artworks on the screen instead of a dull black screen. You can also change the bezel to make it fit in with your decor, turning it into a framed “print”, and, with Samsung’s “invisible connections”, you can cut out cable jumble.

samsung.com