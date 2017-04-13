Samsung’s Galaxy S8 aims to exorcise the Note 7 ghosts

With the Note 7 debacle still lurking in consumer memory, Samsung needed to pull something pretty spectacular out of the bag for its Galaxy S8. First impressions have been good: a bigger screen that pushes it to 5.8in, ditching the physical home button and the introduction of Bixby, the company’s virtual assistant. The camera – 12 megapixels on the back, 8 on the front – is also worth noting.

For security, there is an iris scanner, a finger-print scanner on the rear and facial scanning technology to help you ditch the passwords while still locking down your device. There are also accessories that turn it into the brains of a PC – the Dex dock – and a wireless fast charger to save you some time when you need to power up and go. Clearly, Samsung is trying for a “one device fits all” with the S8.

