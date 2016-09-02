Samsung halts sales of Galaxy Note in Ireland

Tech giant Samsung said on Friday it will halt the sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and will prepare replacement devices for phones already sold after finding problems with the battery cell used. The phone was due to go on sale in Ireland, and across Europe, today, and was set to retail at upwards of €149 in Ireland.

While analysts expect the Note 7 problems to be resolved quickly, ongoing major problems could derail Samsung’s mobile recovery after a string of product successes had reversed the smartphone leader’s declining market share.

The South Korean firm has pinned its hopes on the Note 7 to maintain strong sales momentum in the second half against stiffening competition from the likes of Apple Inc, which is expected to release its latest iPhone next week. “They need to nip it in the bud right now. The last thing they want is for memes to be spreading on the internet associating the Samsung name with an exploding battery or injury,” IDC analyst Bryan Ma said.

On Wednesday Samsung said it had halted supply of the new phone to the top three South Korean carriers and that shipments were being delayed as it conducted additional quality testing. It did not elaborate on any problems it may have found with the gadget, which was launched in South Korea and other markets on Aug. 19 and has been generally well-received by critics.

Investors stripped about $7 billion off Samsung Electronics’ market value in response to the shipment delays on Thursday, but sentiment appeared to have recovered in Friday trading. The shares rose 0.6 per cent compared with a 0.3 per cent gain for the broader market.

(Additional reporting Reuters)