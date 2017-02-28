Samsung Group says it is dismantling corporate strategy office

The Samsung Group on Tuesday said it has dismantled its corporate strategy office, the nerve centre of operations for the sprawling conglomerate.

The move follows its chief’s arrest amid a graft scandal that could bring down South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye.

Samsung, in a statement, said top group executives including vice chairman Choi Gee-sung and president Chang Choong-ki had resigned and that its affiliates would manage themselves independently through cooperation between individual firms’ chief executives and the boards of directors.

Jay Y Lee, third-generation leader of Samsung Group, promised in December to dismantle the corporate strategy office amid accusations that he and the office worked to bribe President Park and her confidant, Choi Soon-sil, to curry favour and cement his control of the smartphones-to-biopharmaceuticals business empire.

The 48-year-old Samsung chief, arrested on February 17th, and four other Samsung executives will be charged with bribery and embezzlement, South Korea’s special prosecutor’s office said.

Mr Lee is accused of pledging 43 billion won (€35.9 million) in bribes to a company and foundations controlled by Choi. He denies wrongdoing.

“The five executives will face charges including bribery, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas,” said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor, on the last day of its investigation. Mr Lee will also be charged with committing perjury before parliament, he added. The other executives to be charged are Samsung Group vice chairman Choi Gee-sung, president Chang Choong-ki and Samsung Electronics president Park Sang-jin and executive vice president Hwang Sung-soo, the spokesman said. A Samsung Group spokeswoman declined to comment on the charges.

Reuters