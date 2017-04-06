Run Angel keeps a watchful eye over owners

If you like to run alone, or even just head out for a walk by yourself, your safety may have crossed your mind from time to time.

Run Angel is a wearable safety device that links with your smartphone to send out emergency alerts if you need help and also has a 120dB high pitched alarm that will scare the living hell out of anyone who considers taking you on.

It uses Bluetooth to communicate with the app on your iOS or Android phone, sending the date, time and location of the triggered safety alert to your nominated “guardian network” over text message or email.

It can also send a silent alarm to your network if needed. The rechargeable battery will last for three weeks on standby, with one hour of alarm duration at 120dB. The Run Angel also has safety lights.

runangel.com, €99