Robert Downey Jr offers to voice Zuckerberg’s AI aide

In other Facebook news, Mark Zuckerberg is busy building Jarvis, his AI personal assistant.

Last week, he asked Facebook users for suggestions on voicing this assistant.

Seeing as how Jarvis is named after Tony Stark’s very own helper (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System or J.A.R.V.I.S), many suggested Paul Bettany, the actor who voiced the movie version, Robert Downey Jr and even Benedict Cumberbatch (presumably because they want to hear him mangle the word “penguin”).

To Zuckerberg’s surprise, Downey Jr replied: “I’ll do in a heartbeat if Bettany gets paid and donates it to a cause of Cumberbatch’s choosing . . . that’s the right kind of STRANGE!”

And, just in case he is a Game of Thrones fan, Hodor, played by Kristian Nairn, was put forward – to which Zuckerberg replied “My AI needs a few more words than “Hodor”.”

In the end, Arnold Schwarzenegger is the superior choice, especially for the smart washing machine. “Your clothes! Give them to me now!”

facebook.com/zuck/posts/10103170675742191