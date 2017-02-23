Ricoh Ireland to create 110 new jobs over three years

Technology group Ricoh is to more than double its workforce in Ireland with the creation of 110 new jobs over the next three years.

The Tokyo-headquartered company, which specialises in print, document management and visual communications products, is investing €6.5 million in its Irish business as it looks to almost double revenues locally from €16.4 million to €32 million.

The firm said the new roles were in the areas of technical engineering, software solutions, business development and operations management.

Ricoh’s general manager for Ireland Gary Hopwood said the company expected to see “significant returns” on its investment in the years ahead.

The company, which currently employs 80 people in Ireland, made the announcement as it officially opened a new headquarters in Airside Business Park in Swords, Co Dublin. The new facility is intended to showcase the company’s technology with interactive whiteboards, unified communications and document workflow solutions all on display.

Good journey

“It has been a good journey for Ricoh in Ireland over the last four or five years. We rode out the downturn and had to make some difficult decisions during that time to make sure we right-sided the business. But now we find ourselves in the fantastic position of announcing a big investment here and it is generally a very positive time for us,” Chas Moloney , marketing director for Ricoh Ireland and UK, told The Irish Times.

The company which has global revenues of more than €18 billion has been based in Ireland since 1980. It also has a document-production centre in Glasnevin, Dublin, which saw a separate €250,000 investment last year.

“We see the key growth in the Irish market over the next few years as coming from services. Organisations are increasingly behaving differently, and the services we offer enable companies to maximise productivity both onsite and offsite by making sure they have the right information at the right time ,” said Mr Moloney.