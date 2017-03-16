Review: Game Boy heat-change mug

€12

Not quite technology at its most cutting edge, but certainly something that games fans might like. This heat-changing mug is inspired by Nintendo’s Game Boy and the cult of Mario. It has all the styling of the old-style Game Boy, complete with screens. The “screen” is blank until you add your morning hot drink, and then as if by magic, it turns into an iconic Mario/Daisy scene. On the other side, you have the familiar start screen. Take your pick. Clearly it’s some sort of wizardry we can’t explain.

Firebox.com