Revenues soar 30% at First Derivatives

Revenues at Newry based financial technology firm First Derivatives soared by 30 per cent to £151.7 million in the year to February 2017, on the back of an increased demand for its services.

Revenue growth in the year to February 28th was driven by a sharp upturn in software revenue, up 47 per cent as a result of new contract wins and continued penetration of the existing customer base, the company said. Revenue on the fintech side advanced by 28 per cent to £117.4 million, while marketing technology revenue was up 39 per cent to £30.7 million, driven by the launch of its subscription-based marketing cloud platform.

Profits before tax rose by 20 per cent to £12.5 million, while adjusted earnings (EBITDA) increased by 24 per cent to £28.8 million.

Seamus Keating, chairman of FD, said that the company delivered “a solid financial performance” during the year.

“Our increasing scale is leading to larger and longer-term managed services and consulting engagements and we are confident this trend will continue as we develop our service capabilities,” he said, adding that demand for the ultra-high analytics processing that Kx, the firm’s software division, delivers continues to grow and this is reflected in a strong pipeline of opportunities across the business.

“Consequently we anticipate another year of strong growth,” he said.

The company’s strategy is to build on the capabilities it has developed in FinTech to establish Kx in other high value industries.

During the year First Derivatives signed contracts with the European operations of a Japanese investment bank, which involves the management of a number of the bank’s applications on a managed service basis, as well as an initial five year deal with a Scandinavian asset manager to support its Murex platform, delivered through a hybrid near shore and on-site model.

First Derivatives recommended a final dividend of 14.00p per share (2016: 12.00p per share) which, together with the interim dividend of 6.00p per share paid in December 2016, gives a total dividend for the year of 20.00p per share, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the prior year.