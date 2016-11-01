Revenues jump by 34% at First Derivatives

Revenues at technology provider First Derivatives (FD)rose by 34 per cent in the first half of the year, as the Newry-headquartered financial services specialist benefited from strong growth in its software division and a weakening in the pound/US dollar exchange rate.

In the six months to Augsut 31st 2016, revenues rose by 34 per cent to £72.4 million (€80.4m), as pre-tax profit soared by 52 per cent to £7 million. FD reported particularly strong growth in its software division, with revenues growing by 60 per cent to £29.4 million, with recurring license revenue up 45 per cent to £13.6 million. FD operates a predominantly subscription-based license model. Consulting revenues rose by 21 per cent to £43.0m.

FD is to increase the interim dividend by 20 per cent to 6.00p per share

Noting that FD has made “significant progress” in the first half of the year in extending its reach beyond financial services, Seamus Keating, chairman of FD, said: “ The second half has started positively and the high visibility within both consulting and software gives the board confidence in a continued strong performance for the full year.”

FD said it is “advancing” its strategy to penetrate other vertical markets, primarily marketing technology and utilities. It is also looking in other arenas such as telecoms and the internet of things.

On Brexit, Mr Keating said that the impact was still not clear.

“Our business is well geographically diversified with over sixty per cent of revenue generated outside the UK. Looking ahead, FD has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and grow successfully as business conditions evolve and we are confident in our ability to assist our clients through whatever transitional change may be required when the implications of Brexit become clear”.

The weakness of sterling against the US dollar since the referendum has been a net benefit to the group’s operating results, and has led to an increase in revenue.

FD employs some 1,700 people across its operations in Newry, Belfast, Dublin and 10 other global locations, up from 1,500 last year.

Looking to full-year 2016, chief executive Brian Conlon said that the group is “well positioned for growth”.