Remove clutter with Google Photos’ archive feature

One drawback of Google Photos is that the main photo stream shows everything including images you would like to keep private and boring ones such as receipts, recipes and other mundane but important snaps. The new archive feature allows you to remove images from your photo stream without having to delete them. Improved AI means that aside from tapping on photographs to archive them you can use Assistant to trawl through all your images for you and suggest which ones might be destined for archiving.

And Photos is expected to incorporate even more smart tech later this year with Google Lens integration. This augmented reality feature will apply machine learning to your phone’s camera for real-time image recognition. Some examples include identifying flowers and plants, pop-up reviews and info as your camera focuses on a restaurant or shop, and automatically network log-in when you hover over a wifi password.

