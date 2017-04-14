Regulator to shine spotlight on dodgy mobile phone coverage

Telecoms watchdog Comreg is to examine the quality of mobile phones being sold in Ireland and the level of coverage provided by various operators amid complaints of dropped calls, weak signals and slow data speeds.

The increased demand for data and video streaming has piled on the pressure on networks, leading to a fall in quality, particularly at peak times.

Regulations stipulate that fewer than one in 50 mobile calls should be dropped because of congestion.

Part of the problem may also relate to the handsets and their sensitivity to antenna performance and network coverage.

In a strategy document, Comreg said it plans to undertake a survey of various models sold here to allow consumers make more informed choices about the level of signal they can expect.

As part of its work on the Government’s Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce, it also plans publish a composite national coverage map, which will help consumers choose the network provider that best meets their needs for where they live and work.

Comreg said mobile coverage was issue of “national importance” as highlighted by its inclusion in the programme for government.

“Despite the improvements in the rollout of 3G and 4G mobile services in Ireland, there is a perception that the mobile retail consumer experience has deteriorated,” it said.

Separately, Comreg said it planned to seek powers to impose stiffer fines of up to 10 per cent of turnvoer or €5 million, whichever is bigger, without going to court on telcos in breach of the various regulations. “Potential fines must be sufficiently high to act as a strong deterrent,” it said.

The regulator recently fined Eir €3 million, one of the largest fines ever handed out, for breaching its universal social obligation (USO) in relation to rural phone services in 2015.

“We will continue to advocate for an increase in the maximum fine that may be imposed for criminal offences, following conviction on indictment,” Comreg said.

It noted that this was reduced in 2011 to a maximum fine of only €500,000, which it said was too low to posed a significant deterrent effect in the context of the scale of many of the operators in the telecommunications sector.

“We consider that the previous provision for fines of up to 10 per cent of turnover or €5 million, whichever is the higher, would be more appropriate,” it added.