PwC Global ICT 50 list sees big tech firms losing ground

Big tech companies are starting to lose ground to newer rivals as their products mature and growth slows, according to the PwC Global ICT 50 ranking. The annual study lists the top 50 companies in the information and communications technology industry.

Although the top five on the list – IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and Cisco – remained unchanged, Apple and Google (Alphabet) just managed to stay inside the top 10. Samsung, which has been hit with a number of product problems in recent months, fell outside the top 10, dropping to 11th place from seventh in 2015.

By contrast, 11 firms broke into the top 50, with Salesforce. com coming in at 19th, Adobe Systems at 24th place, Alibaba at 26th and Nokia re-entering the list at 30th place.

Intel, meanwhile went from 24th position to 12th this year as the company moved its focus from hardware to a more integrated mix. EMC moved into the top 10 as its product portfolio widened.

Presence

The good news for Ireland? The top 10 companies on the list all have a presence here.

“The ICT ecosystem is converging,” said David Lee, technology leader with PwC Ireland. “Digitisation, mobility, IoT, big data and other new technologies are reshaping how companies go to market, how they innovate, and how they evolve their portfolios.”

Mr Lee said the leaders needed to be clear on the source of value from the company for shareholders.

“Chances are, among your existing capabilities are several that should be called out and developed further, so that you can forge an identity no other tech company offers,” he said.