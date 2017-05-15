Pure Telecom seeks to double revenues after record year

Pure Telecom is looking to double turnover to €40 million within three years after reporting its best ever financial figures on the back of a sharp rise in customers.

The Irish telecoms and broadband provider, which is marking its 15th year in business, recorded a 17 per cent rise in revenues in 2016 to a record €20 million.

The strong performance comes as the firm’s customer base grew by 25 per cent to 42,500 last year. The company is now targeting 100,000 subscribers by the end of 2019.

“Our goal is to continue to achieve sustainable profitable growth, based on a culture that responds quickly to the evolving needs of our customers and changes in our market. We have exciting plans to remain at the cutting-edge of the telecommunications market and remain committed to delivering the best overall value proposition in the marketplace,” said cofounder and director Paul Connell.

Buoyant market

Pure, which employs more than 100 people nationwide, was established in 2002. It provides fixed line, broadband and cloud telecoms services to businesses and consumers.

“We operate in a buoyant market. We are seeing a continued increase in consumer and business connectivity needs, driven by online applications, content, as well as on-demand news and entertainment,” said Mr Connell.

“As people’s expectations for ever-better connectivity rise, so too do their expectations for improved customer service and we have continued to invest in hiring customer service personnel and contact centre systems. This has continued to speed up our reaction times, reduce downtime and improve our customer experience,” he added.