Pure Power Systems acquired by US manufacturing giant Kohler

Pure Power Systems, a Dublin-based technology services provider, has been acquired by US manufacturer Kohler for a ‘significant’ amount, according to the Irish company’s managing director, Ian Jackson. Pure Power Systems has been involved with a subsidiary of Kohler for the past eight years but discussions around acquisition only started this year.

The company, which was founded by Mr Jackson in 2003 when he was 26, provides uninterruptible power systems (UPS) for companies that use critical data. The firm’s clients include AIB, the Irish Aviation Authority and Pfizer.

The transaction will see Pure Power Systems become part of Kohler’s UK-based UPS sales and service company, UPSL.

With offices in Dublin and Limerick the company has nine employees and all jobs will be retained following the acquisition.

Success

“We’re now well-positioned for continued success and a new level of growth here in Ireland”, said Mr Jackson.

David Renton, managing director of UPSL, said: “This acquisition will allow us to give our data centre and other power protection customers throughout Ireland and the UK access to an enhanced offering of UPS products and support services.”

Mr Jackson said competition in the sector is heating up and he is thus happy to have the support of a multinational such as Kohler.

Kohler, which was founded in 1873, is one of the largest privately held companies in the US. The company has a number of manufacturing interests and also operates two five-star golf resorts.