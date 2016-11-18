‘Punitive’ tax code may see Ireland bypassed after Brexit

Ireland may lose out in the race to attract UK businesses here in the wake of Brexit because of the “punitive” tax system, the head of the Small Firms’ Association (SFA) has claimed.

Despite moves to reform the system, AJ Noonan said the State’s tax code remained uncompetitive and may deter companies from relocating here.

“In terms of Brexit, the current message we are sending as a country is ‘Relocate to Ireland and pay more tax’ - not a winning formula,” he told the association’s annual lunch event in Dublin.

“Our tax system is not working for owner-managers, our employees and our future prospects,” he said, suggesting some elements of the political system had become too obsessed about the redistribution of wealth by taking more from those in work.

Mr Noonan said the self-employed in Ireland faced an even more punitive regime with discrimination in terms of the level of income tax credit, the entry point to PRSI and a 3 per cent USC surcharge.

He also claimed the capital gains tax regime was equally discriminatory and considerably less attractive than the UK equivalent.

In his address to attendees, Mr Noonan said there had been “stark shift” in outlook among small firms in recent months.

“Brexit is one factor in this shift. The conversation to date has largely been about the political fallout from Brexit. We must turn the Brexit conversation away from politics to business. Our businesses, our jobs, our futures,” he said,

He called for immediate Government intervention to help sustainable businesses maintain their businesses and the jobs they employ in every part of the country to survive this crisis, with direct stabilisation funding and with new low interest and specialised export credit insurance and trade finance.

“We need Government to become obsessive about our cost-competitiveness and tax-competitiveness vis-à-vis the UK,” he said.

On the raft of public sector and other union pay claims, he said there was now an urgent need to manage wage expectations amid what he described as “unrealistic expectations”.

“In an economy that is now deflationary, in which businesses are finding it impossible to get price increases, this is extraordinary, and is being fuelled by unrealistic demands in the trade union movement, both public and private sector,” he said.