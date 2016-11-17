Prynt prints your smartphone photos – and adds video

Prynt: €166

Mobile printers that spit out your smartphone photos are nothing new these days. So Prynt had to go one better, not just printing your still images but also doing some fancy video stuff too. It goes like this: you put your phone in the Prynt case, take your photo, edit it a bit and print it. But you can also attach a bit of video to your photograph that can be viewed when the recipient of your printed masterpiece uses the Prynt app to view the photograph. It’s augmented reality meets actual reality. The printer itself uses Zink technology, which is supposed to give you better smudge resistant prints that will last longer. It may even outlast the Prynt app. Come back to us in 10 years and let us know.

