Podcast your way to a happy new year

It is January, the month of fresh starts, cleansing and deprivation. I can almost smell those celery sticks, see the stack of emptied booze bottles and hear the ceremonial flush of cigarettes as we struggle to rid ourselves of our vices.

There is no need to punish yourself but don’t throw a pity party either: ‘Happier with Gretchen Rubin’ is the perfect podcast to motivate gently without the soul-destroying cycle of great expectations and even greater relapses.

Rubin, best-selling author of several self-help books, hosts a weekly podcast on – you guessed it – the subject of happiness. Topics range from cultivating gratitude for bad gifts to ridding your life of unwanted clutter and having a ‘happiness 911’ song to lift your spirits. Give it a listen in lieu of a litany of gruelling New Year’s resolutions.

https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/happier-with-gretchen-rubin/id969519520?mt=2&ls=1