Phone users watched Netflix during Slane concert

Customers with mobile network Three used 778GB of data at this year’s Slane concert, which is the equivalent of streaming Sweet Child O’ Mine more than 105,000 times.

Some 80,000 fans attended this year’s instalment of the annual gig in May, which was headlined by rock and roll band Guns N’ Roses. Tickets had sold out in less than a day.

Three published figures on Friday, which show social media led the way for data usage at the event. Snapchat was the most popular platform on which to share the live music experience, with almost 19 per cent of Three data.

It was closely followed by Facebook with 18.5 per cent of data used. Instagram accounted for just 4 per cent of data used, with Twitter on less than 2 per cent.

Despite the entertainment on stage, 7 per cent of data was used on YouTube, with 2 per cent on music streaming, while a further 1.5 per cent decided they’d rather watch Netflix than the gig. General web browsing was also utilised by music fans.

Messaging app WhatsApp was used by almost 90 per cent of Three customers at the concert.

Three chief commercial officer Elaine Carey said: “We understand that the concertgoers love to capture every moment of these experiences on their smartphones and share them online, so we were delighted to provide Guns N’ Roses fans with an incredible data experience at Slane.”