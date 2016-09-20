PayPal Ireland executive promoted to role covering 100 countries

PayPal Ireland’s Louise Phelan is set to assume responsibility for growing revenue and customers for PayPal in more than 100 countries, including Ireland, in her new role as vice-president of western, central and eastern Europe, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.

Maeve Dorman, who joined PayPal in 2006, will take responsibility for many of Ms Phelan’s recent responsibilities, including growing operations centres in Dublin, Dundalk and Berlin. Ms Dorman will join the senior global leadership team for operations and report to John McCabe, PayPal’s senior vice-president of global operations.

Ms Phelan, who will continue to be based in Ireland, joined PayPal from the senior management team of GE Money in 2006, when PayPal had 200 employees in Ireland. Employee figures are now more than 2,600 in Dublin and Dundalk, and are on track to grow to 3,000 by 2018.

“I’ve enjoyed my 10 years in PayPal’s global operations team immensely and I’m proud to have led EMEA operations through such exceptional growth. I’m very excited to be given the opportunity to lead this extensive new business unit and to drive growth across the entire region,” she said.

PayPal is set to take over Ebay’s operations in Dundalk next year, leading to the loss of 150 jobs at Ebay. PayPal and Ebay were formerly part of the same company.