Overcast plans to add 70 jobs after raising €500,000

Video collaboration platform Overcast said it will add 70 jobs in the next three years after it raised €500,000.

The Irish start-up, which launched its services last year, also plans to expand into new markets with its product.

Overcast, which is backed by Enterprise Ireland, integrates the storing, sharing and distribution of video content for video producers, media agencies, marketers and broadcasters, with the goal of making it as easy to manage large video files as it would be to manage a document.

“Despite being a young company we have already attracted a number of blue-chip clients such as the Daily Mail and Dublin City University, ” said chief executive Philippe Brodeur. The funding will be used to expand our headcount to help with additional product development and also expand into new markets as companies around the world face the same challenges surrounding the management of video files.”

Co-founded by Philippe Brodeur and Zsolt Lorincz, the company previously raised €100,000 from angel investors and through Enterprise Ireland’s Competitive Start Fund last year, and raised funding from Amazon’s Activate programme. It was also named as one of Google’s top 40 Irish start-ups to watch, and won Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Startup Sprint competition last year.