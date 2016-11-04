Over 200 jobs announced by nine firms in Dublin and Waterford

More than 200 jobs have been announced by nine North American and European companies for Dublin and Waterford.

The new roles will be spread across a number of sectors with a range of activities including software engineering, finance, sales, technology, customer support, operations and marketing.

Dublin-based tech firm Smartfrog is to add 35 jobs to its Dublin office as it expands its international operations.

The new jobs will include roles in finance, sales, marketing and support.

Established in 2014, Smartfrog opened its office in Ireland in 2015. It also has an office in Berlin. The firm has developed a universal Internet of Things platform, starting with security and monitoring with its Smartfrog app, Smartfrog Cam and video storage.

The company said Ireland’s high-tech ecosystem was a key factor in its decision to locate here, as was ease of access to English-speaking markets.

“Ireland has a great reputation as a location for high growth companies. To date we have received considerable support from both the public and private sector. We are very excited to build our international operations here in Dublin by leveraging the deep pool of available talent,” Smartfrog chief executive Charles Fraenkl said.

The company recently announced a new financing round of €20 million to fund growth. That brings its current total to €28 million.

Separately, Endura Technologies, a fabless semiconductor firm providing power management solutions to the microelectronics industry, is adding 40 engineers to its Irish operations resulting in a 50-strong R&D team by the end of 2018.

Other companies taking on new staff include MacStadium, which is adding 35 new jobs at its European data centre and international headquarters in Dublin, and hospitality property management system software firm Cloudbeds, which is taking on 20 people, also in Dublin.

Engergetics, a global provider of talent development solutions, is opening a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin’s IFSC to serve its growing international client base. The company plans to hire 20 people for its Dublin office over the next three years. Roles will include operations and client services, business development, company trainers, and office administration.

Telnyx, a next generation provider of wholesale real-time communications and VoIP services, is hiring up to 20 network, develops and site reliability engineers in the capital next year to create a full platform engineering team to support global deployments.

Compar, a specialised image processing and robotics provider tsaid it will establish an engineering development and sales centre in Waterford, with the creation of 15 highly skilled jobs over the next few years.

Other companies taking on 15 employees apiece are medical devices firm Paragon 28 and TPGS, an international financial and economic modelling service provider.