Opera app offers unlimited free VPN

Opera’s stand-alone VPN (virtual private network) app offers a multitude of free and useful browsing options for your smartphone and tablet. Once connected there is the option to change your virtual location so it appears that you are browsing from another country: this comes in handy for accessing region-restricted content (although Netflix will not be fooled).

There is currently a choice of five server locations: the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Germany. This is free, does not require a sign-up or log-in and allows for unlimited data streaming.

Additionally, the app offers wifi security options including hiding your IP address and protecting you from wifi-sniffing (essential when using public wifi). Finally, there is also an ad-blocking utility that will stop ads following you around the web as you browse from your phone or tablet, while providing daily stats on all ads blocked. opera.com/blogs/news/2016/08/opera-vpn-unlimited-no-subscription-free-vpn-for-android/