NUI Galway student selected to pitch at Forbes conference

A third-year NUI Galway student and founder of Free Feet Medical, has been selected to pitch at the Forbes 30 under 30 conference in Boston next week.

Edel Browne was selected after a competitive process across the Blackstone LaunchPad global network, and will pitch at the conference’s Blackstone LaunchPad Showcase.

The 19-year-old’s company is developing a device which helps people with Parkinson’s disease overcome gait freezing, a symptom affecting more than 70 per cent of those diagnosed with the disease.

Crono Labs

A second NUI Galway start-up, Crono Labs, is also attending the conference. Crono Labs has developed a case to conveniently carry your computer monitor and reduce cable clutter. The venture is run by students Ruairi McNicholas and Oliver Burke, and is still in the prototype phase.

Free Feet Medical and Crono Labs are both part of NUI Galway’s campus-based entrepreneurship programme Blackstone LaunchPad.

Blackstone LaunchPad director Mary Carty said having two start-ups attend the Forbes 30 under 30 conference is a fantastic achievement for NUI Galway.

“Seeing our start-ups recognised on a global stage bodes very well for the future of the next generation of entrepreneurs in Ireland.”