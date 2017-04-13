New Facebook tool tackles ‘revenge porn’

According to the Cyber Civil Rights Movement in the United States, of those who have experienced non-consensual sharing of intimate images or videos, 93 per cent say they suffer from significant emotional distress, 82 per cent report significant impairment in social, occupational or other important areas of their life, while 42 per cent say they sought out psychological support as a result of these images being shared.

Permission

Citing this survey, Facebook’s head of global safety, Antigone Davis, says the social network has developed a new tool to make it easier for users to report intimate images they see on Facebook that they know or suspect have been shared without permission.

The image is then reviewed by specially trained representatives from the Facebook community operations team who will remove the image and disable the account sharing it if it is found to violate community standards. The image is also fed into a photo-matching algorithm to find any further instances and stop it travelling across Facebook.

https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2017/04/using-technology-to-protect-intimate-images-and-help-build-a-safe-community/