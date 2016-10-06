Netwatch plans 85 new jobs to fuel expansion

Carlow-based Netwatch is set to create up to 85 jobs in the coming year as it starts its programme of expansion following a €20 million investment.

Recruitment has already begun for the new roles at the high-tech security firm, 60 of which will be in Carlow. The remaining 25 will be in the company’s offices in the UK and the US.

Chief executive David Walsh, said the company intends to create 30 jobs before the end of the year, with the rest filled in the first quarter of 2017. The roles are mainly high-tech, with the company looking to hire software and hardware engineers, and fill positions in sales engineering solutions, marketing and digital marketing.

When all the roles are filled, Netwatch will employ more than 250 people.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny welcomed the news, saying it showed Ireland was to the forefront of research and development in the software sector.

Mr Walsh said much of the €20 million funding will help fuel the company’s expansion in the US, where it sees enormous opportunity to grow further.

Netwatch, which offers elite managed business monitoring solutions, said it has grown by 35 per cent in the past year.

The firm has also invested in its research and development capability, with technology seen as a key driver. The company has recently invested in graduates from in the computer vision and machine learning spaces, which it said has allowed the firm to create innovative video based solutions for specific clients’ needs.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed company is targeting significant growth in the US in the next four years, anticipating that up to 60 per cent of its new business will come from the US.

“If our plans in the US come to pass, it’s likely we’ll be making further significant announcements,” Mr Walsh said.

However, its hub and most of its workforce will remain in Carlow, he added. The operation currently monitors more than 42,000 security cameras at both commercial and residential sites across the world, and deploys advanced video processing technologies to more than 3,200 businesses.

“Part of our success story is that we’re based in Carlow,” he said. “We’ve had huge support here. We’re a Carlow company and proud of it.”

Another key market the company is targetting for growth is the UK, despite the impact of Brexit. Along with Ireland and the US, it will remain as a core market for the company in the coming three years.

“Our response to Brexit is to invest even more there,” Mr Walsh said.

The company took a similar approach to the recession, focusing on its research and development, and expanding the business internationally.