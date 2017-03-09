Need a 4K phone? Try the Sony Xperia XZ

TBA Last week was mobile World Congress, the usual venue for major mobile announcements. Among the offerings was the Sony Xperia XZ, the company’s new flagship Android phone. Will it be enough to take on the competition? Sony has decided what we really need are 4K HDR displays, super slow motion cameras, and a phone that will start capturing photographs before you even press the shutter button. The camera has a 19 megapixel sensor too, and will do a decent job on low light images. It’s all packaged in a glass and metal casing that, as usual, is water resistant. Go forth and chat in the rain.

