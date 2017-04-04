National broadband scheme to cover a quarter of all Irish households

The Government’s broadband scheme will cover over half a million homes, equivalent to a quarter of all Irish households, making it the largest state intervention in a telecoms market anywhere in the world.

Announcing details of the Government’s finalised intervention strategy, Minister for Communications Denis Naughten said the scheme would deliver high-speed broadband to 542,000 homes and businesses located in so-called broadband black spots across the State.

He said an additional 300,000 homes originally earmarked for the plan will now receive high-speed broadband within two years following an agreement between the department and telecoms firm Eir.

“Today is a good day for rural Ireland. The agreement that I have signed with Eir means one house every minute of every working day will get fibre to the door high-speed broadband over the next 90 weeks, “ he said.

The Minister said that 84,500 homes had also been added to the Government’s intervention map as a result of commercial investment that had “not materialised”.

The plan aims to bring State-subsidised broadband to areas not currently served by commercial operators and to areas where broadband speeds are too slow for basic connectivity.

The digital apartheid between urban and rural areas repeatedly came up as a major concern on the doorsteps during the last general election.

The Government’s scheme, first announced by the then communications minister Pat Rabbitte back in 2012, has been slow to get off the ground, however.

The first homes are not expected to be connected until the middle of 2018 while the last ones may have to wait until 2023.

The procurement process, which is being managed by the Department of Communications, involves three shortlisted firms - Eir, Siro and Enet.

Controversy surrounding Eir’s decision to cover 300,000 homes previously included in the Government’s plan having, at one stage, deemed them uneconomic has dogged the process from the start.

Rivals accuse the company of trying to game the process by the removing the quasi commercial end of the contract.

The stakes are high for the former semi state monopoly. Losing a big contract in its own backyard could endanger a possible flotation next year.

The company has agreed to sign a commitment contact with the department to ensure the 300,000 homes are delivered.

Mr Naughten said details of the contract and the financial penalties involved would be published at a later date.

The deal with Eir, however, radically alters the scope of the intervention, opening up the possibility of a legal challenge from one of the other bidders.

The department acknowledged the legal risk in a memo brought to Cabinet on Tuesday, albeit the risk was viewed as moderate.

The Government is expected to stump up half the cost of the scheme, which could run to between €1 billion and €1.5 billion.

However, it is difficult to estimate the final cost because of the State’s legacy of one-off housing.