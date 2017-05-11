Mixtape in your hand: Elbow cassette tape player

Elbow cassette tape player

Not available yet

If you feel the return of vinyl hasn’t gone far enough to satisfy your desire for a return to an analogue music era, perhaps the Elbow cassette player is more your scene. The device strips down your old cassette player to the bare essentials and turns it into the most portable player we’ve seen. It comes with two connections: a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB port for charging. It can even be pinned to clothes, though why you would want to use your cassettes as fashion accessories is beyond us.The bad news? It’s still only at prototype stage, so if it does eventually make it as a full product, it may take a while.

