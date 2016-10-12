Microsoft prepares HoloLens for European launch

Microsoft is opening up orders for its holographic computer system HoloLens to a number of European countries, with Ireland, France, Germany and the UK set to get the device.

The company is planning to ship the devices later this year.

But consumers eager to try the new system will have to wait a little longer: Microsoft is currently targeting HoloLens at developers and commercial customers.

HoloLens was first announced in January 2015, and began shipping to developers and commercial partners in the United States and Canada in March this year. It also recently went on sale for preorders in Australia and New Zealand, and is already on sale to developers in the US and Canada.

Among the companies using the devices are elevator firm Thyssenkrupp, which equips engineers with the devices to help with maintenance calls; car company Audi; and US firm Lowe’s Home Improvement, which uses the devices to help customers make decisions on home projects.

Nasa applications

HoloLens has also linked up with Nasa, with applications for both scientists and the public that put a mission on Mars, help the organisation build the next generation of spacecraft and provide expert assistance to the crew of the International Space Station.

Airbus and Saab are also set to use the platform.

“Since the launch of HoloLens we have seen really passionate developers and world-class companies develop ground-breaking computing experiences, experiences only possible on HoloLens” said Alex Kipman, technical fellow with the Microsoft Windows and devices group.

“When we set out to pioneer the mixed-reality category we knew that many of the best innovations would be discovered when others got their hands on the technology. It has been quite inspiring to see what our partners have built and what individual developers have created. Together, we have only scratched the surface for what mixed reality can do.”