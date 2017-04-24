Meteor and Eir Mobile customers to get free sports app

Eir, the telecommunications group, has produced a new app for Meteor and Eir Mobile billpay customers that will give them free access on their mobile devices to the seven sports channels of its Eir Sports television pack.

The free service is available for 68,000 Eir and Meteor billpay customers on €35, €45 and €55 per month plans. Data used viewing the channels on mobile devices will not count towards customers’ monthly data usage limits.

The channels include the two Eir Sports channels (formerly Setanta), four BT Sport channels and also Box Nation.

Eir said it is the first time it has provided television content directly to the mobile devices of customers via an app.