Mark Little to step down as Twitter’s Irish boss

Twitter’s Irish managing director Mark Little is stepping down, less than six months after he took up the role.

Former RTÉ journalist Mr Little took over from predecessor Stephen McIntyre when he left the company in June, taking on a dual role as vice president of media in Europe.

The social network is currently in the process of shedding hundreds of jobs as part of a restructuring process that will see some of its main roles move out of Europe.

In a statement, Mr Little said he was presented with a number of options, including a move to the US, but chose to part ways with the company.

“For several months, Twitter has been considering changes to its media partnerships team, which I led in Europe. In October, the decision was made to restructure the team and locate its leadership roles in the United States,” he said.

“I was asked to consider a possible return to the US, where I was living when I joined Twitter, or building on my role as Twitter’s managing director in Dublin. I decided that neither would be the right fit for me – or Twitter Dublin – and opted for a mutually agreed exit from the company.”

‘Wealth of professional experience’

A Twitter representative confirmed the departure. “We want to express our gratitude for his exemplary stewardship of Twitter Dublin and for leading our European media team over the past 12 months,” the statement said. “From building his own company, to reporting on world events across the globe, Mark brought his wealth of professional experience to bear on our media partnerships efforts across the continent. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The company has not yet named a successor.

The loss-making social network announced in October that it planned to cut 9 per cent of its workforce, amounting to about 350 roles. It employs around 200 people in Ireland.

Among the high profile departures in recent weeks has been Twitter’s chief operating officer Adam Bain.