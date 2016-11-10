Mac App Store now facing strong competition

I’m already a big fan of CleanMyMac 3 by Ukrainian software company MacPaw. I would say it is one of the best Mac apps in the App Store but it isn’t actually there due to Apple’s somewhat restrictive sandboxing rules. This is one of the reasons MacPaw founder Oleksandr Kosovan has created SetApp, an independent app store for Mac users with CleanMyMac 3 and more on board.

It’s a little like Netflix for apps: there is a $9.99 monthly subscription fee for use of all apps within SetApp. Upon sign-up you simply download and install SetApp, which creates a folder on your Mac desktop. All apps are inside this folder and a double-click will install one for you.

The benefit is that there are no free versions of apps blighted with ads and in-app purchases. SetApp launches in December with a selection of 48 apps already signed on (a mix of both MacPaw products and apps from other developers) and more to come.

https://setapp.com/