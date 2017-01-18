Lucan-based IT services firm Nostra to create 50 new jobs

Irish-owned IT services firm Nostra has announced plans to create 50 jobs over the next three years at its newly-extended facility in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Established by Kevin O’Loughlan, Gary Byrne and Senan Finucance in 2006, the company currently employs 75 people. It provides cloud, virtualisation and IT services to businesses across Ireland.

The company, whose clients include BoyleSports, Dawn Farm Foods and aircraft leasing firm Avolon, said recruitment for the new roles, which include computer engineers and sales personnel, is already under way.

Nostra recently extended its Lucan headquarters and has just completed a full renovation at the 9,000 sq ft facility as it seeks to increase market share overseas.

Abridged accounts for the company show it recorded a profit after tax of €197,163 for the 12 months ending December 2015.