Limerick firm Redfaire to create 40 jobs as it expands overseas

Irish IT services and software firm Redfaire is to create 40 jobs as it expands its overseas customer base.

The company, which is headquartered in Limerick, currently employs 43 people in Ireland, with a further 27 at its UK and France offices.

The new roles will include IT support sales, cloud IT consultants and software product development.

The company, which recently won a contract with Circle K, is also adding to staff to grow is software business and meet demand for Oracle’s cloud products.

“Redfaire is focused on becoming a leading Oracle IT services companies in EMEA,” said Brian McInerney, CEO of Redfaire. “We are incredibly proud to be building a world-class IT company in Limerick. The founders of Redfaire, are all from Limerick. When we graduated, we went abroad, now we are able to bring that international experience back to our hometown.”

The new jobs were welcomed by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan.