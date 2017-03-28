Liberty Global links reduced target to ‘overstated’ Irish construction

Virgin Media owner Liberty Global has reduced its broadband connection target for Europe, blaming “overstated” construction numbers in Ireland and the UK.

The world’s largest international TV and broadband company said premises categorised as “inactive” here and in the UK, meaning construction essentially complete, had not progressed as originally understood.

As a result, it downgraded its connection target for Europe for this year by 100,000 to 1.3 million homes.

Dozens of so-called ghost housing estates in Ireland were left unfinished after the crash.

Many of these developments have subsequently been rescued by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) and are gradually being added to the State’s housing stock.