‘Let us in’: Web Summit attendees left outside in the cold

Web Summit might have moved to a bigger venue but problems with overcrowding have continued with many attendees forced to watch last night’s opening ceremony on a screen outside the MEO Arena in Lisbon.

Attendees, many who had spent a small fortune for this year’s event, were left in the cold after the organisers declared the event a full-house with 15,000 people inside the arena.

Matters weren’t helped by co-founder and chief executive Paddy Cosgrave tweeting that the organisers had thought of everything by lining up a screen outside the venue for late arrivals.

Using the hashtag #smalldetails, Mr Cosgrave boasted about how the Web Summit had put the screen in place ‘just in case’ some people couldn’t get in.

Web Summit has long had problems with overcrowding and the move to Lisbon from Dublin was meant to resolve the issue.

Many frustrated attendees responded to Mr Cosgrave’s boastful tweet by asking why they couldn’t get in the arena after paying up to €800 on tickets.

“Appalling start, thousands outside unable get in to opening with no info on what the hell is going on!” tweeted Liam Fahy.

The situation was somewhat improved today with attendees gaining entrance this morning, but only after joining long queues.

“Not impressed with the @WebSummit organisation so far. It seems like attending this from outside the arena will be the norm,” said ?@CristinaPurcar in a tweet outlining her difficulties getting in.

The Web Summit will continue until November 10th with 53,000 people from 167 countries expected to attend this week’s event.