Kainos reports 9% jump in revenue on back of strong demand

Kainos, the Belfast-based provider of digital services and platforms, reported a 9 per cent jump in revenues in 2017 on the back of strong demand and geographic expansion.

Revenues rose by 9 per cent to £83.5 million (€95.7m), as pre-tax profits fell by 7 per cent to £13.3 million in the twelve months to March 31st 2017.

Brendan Mooney, chief executive, said growth was driven “by demand from existing customers, new customer acquisition and geographic expansion”, adding that the firm also saw strong growth in the commercial sector, which h is now the fastest growing segment within the division.

Despite the funding challenge in the NHS in the UK, Mr Mooney said the company’s digital platforms division “continues to make progress”.

“We remain focused on providing exceptional careers for our staff and exceptional digital products and services for our customers. The group’s pipeline of prospects continues to strengthen across all divisions and the board believes that the group is well-positioned for growth in the coming years.”

Kainos employs approximately 1,000 staff across eight offices in Europe and the US, and has just opened a Frankfurt office.

Kainos proposed a 5 per cent increase in its dividend to 6.3 pence.