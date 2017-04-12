IT services firm acquires managed services business of Softech

Irish IT services firm EMIT has acquired the managed services business of rival Softech for an undisclosed sum in a move the company said would add €2 million in revenues over the next three years.

Dublin-based EMIT, which was founded in 2003, which provides business productivity, infrastructure, cloud computing and IT security solutions, said the acquisition would strengthen its managed services proposition.

The deal provides EMIT with a customer base of more than 3,500 end users.

“We believe that Softech is the perfect fit for our business right now, particularly with its successful pedigree in delivering high quality IT services and solutions,” said managing director Eamon Moore.

“EMIT has very ambitious business development goals and will actively seek further growth, both organically and through further acquisitions,” he added.