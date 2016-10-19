‘It’s the data, stupid’ - Michael Dell on his new mega merger

Dell and EMC, now jointly known as Dell Technologies, are attempting to succeed where giants, like Hewlett-Packard and IBM have failed in the past: to become a legitimately comprehensive end to end tech product and service provider. The secret ingredient, says Michael Dell, is data.

Speaking to The Irish Times at the first ever Dell EMC World Tech Conference, which opened in Austin yesterday, Michael Dell attributed the vast array of new products and services the newly merged mega company is now able to provide in every space - consumer, enterprise, even on state or national level - principally to the ever increasing amount of data available to anyone equipped with the tools necessary to make sense of it. “Companies are dealing with so much data, they don’t know what to do with all of it,” he said. “Even the data tech being made available in our smartphones is developing so rapidly, it’s hard to keep up.

“By the time many businesses have figured out what to even do with all the existing customer data they have, the technology has moved on. But that’s where it gets even more exciting because the cost of making something intelligent - that is something that can make sense out of all the data - is almost zero.” The sensors that can detect and manage this “torrent” of info, says Dell, are becoming cheaper and better every day.

And that’s all just happening in predefined machine learning models. The Chairman of the new tech behemoth, Dell Technologies, predicts even greater innovations in the next major development in AI. “There’s something pretty new called unstructured learning, where machines look at massive amounts of data with no predefined models or guidance as to what they’re looking for,” he said. “We humans can’t even comprehend the kinds of intelligence machines could make out of this data. All I know is something cool is going to happen.”

Thousands of people travelled from every corner of the globe to see what might be unveiled at the first public event since Michael Dell officially announced last month that, after a year in talks, he had sealed the deal and purchased EMC Corporation for a record $67 billion, the biggest tech acquisition in history.

Dell has held his annual tech extravaganza for the last six years at the Convention Centre in downtown Austin, the city where he began his fledgling computer enterprise in 1984.

They say “Everything’s bigger in Texas” but, ironically, the Lone Star State just met its match with the bittersweet announcement this week that from next year, Dell EMC World would be held in Las Vegas due to a lack of suitable convention space in Austin.