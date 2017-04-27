IT recruitment executive settles case against employer

An executive of an information technology recruiting firm whose clients include Google has settled his High Court action against his employers.

Kevin O’Donnell had sued Astreya Consultancy Ireland Ltd.

He was employed as the firm’s vice-president of recruiting and got a temporary injunction last February preventing it from dismissing him or carrying out any further steps in any purported investigation being conducted in relation to him.

The case was adjourned several times after that order was granted.

When it was mentioned before Mr Justice Paul Gilligan on Thursday, Peter Ward SC, for Mr O’Donnell, said the entire action had been resolved and could be struck out.

No details of the settlement were given.

The court previously heard Mr O’Donnell had worked with the firm since 2011. It is engaged in sourcing employees for technology firms.