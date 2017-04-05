IT firm Version 1 to announce over 350 jobs for Dublin

IT services company Version 1 is expected to announce the creation of over 350 new jobs at its Dublin base later this morning.

The jobs, which will come on stream over the next three years, will be mainly technical roles in enterprise resource planning, systems integration as well as cloud and data analytics.

Version 1 was founded in Dublin in 1996 and now has an 850-strong workforce across the UK and Ireland.

The company has offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Edinburgh, Manchester and London and generates revenues of around €100 million.

It recently acquired two UK-based companies: the business operations of Tieto Corporation and Rocela Group.

The company is now embarking on its next phase of growth which will see it target more substantial acquisitions while also looking to the European market.

This next phase will be aided by a recently announced €90 million investment by London-based investment firm Volpi Capital.