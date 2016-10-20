IT firm AMI’s Dublin arm to add 15 jobs in €1.1m expansion

The Dublin arm of IT company AMI is to add 15 jobs and plans to triple its business here to €3 million over the next three years as its invests €1.1 million in the business.

The company, which provides the secure retirement of IT assets, said the plans will increase its team to 50 by 2018.

It is taking on engineers, warehouse staff, logistics personnel and sales and business development professionals.

The company, which was founded in 2001 but opened its Dublin office in 2008, said it had achieved steady growth year on year. The office now accounts for 35 per cent of AMI’s overall business. It also has an Antrim-based office.

Deliver

“Within the next three years we expect it to account for the majority of our business,” said business manager Faye Thomas.

“The larger team is to ensure that we can continue to deliver on our commitment to be the most service and customer-focused company in the industry.”

AMI disposes of older IT assets for its clients in a safe manner, generating revenue for customers in the process through the refurbishment and resale of sanitised equipment.

Data security

The company said its decision to invest more in its business was fuelled by growing concerns over data security, with the General Data Protection Regulation allowing for fines of 4 per cent of a company’s global revenues if they suffer data breaches. Ireland’s fast-growing data centre industry was also a factor.

“We have grown by 20 per cent per year in each of the last three years, and while the recovering economy is part of this, a major factor is the volume of inbound multinational investment from industries where data security is critical,” Philip McMichael, managing director of AMI said.

“We’re always looking to grow and innovate, and the expansion in the technology sector in Ireland presents a huge opportunity for us. The IT retirement stage can leave data vulnerable if not handled correctly.”