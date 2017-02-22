Irish tech firm IT Alliance announces record revenues of €36m

Irish outsourcing and managed services firm IT Alliance has reported record revenues of €36 million for 2016, up 7 per cent on the prior year.

The company also increased employee numbers across its operations in Ireland and Britain by 80 to 550 as it announced two new appointments to its senior management team.

IT Alliance said it had seen strong growth in a number of areas including outsourcing, Microsoft cloud solutions, support services and interim IT resourcing solutions.

Founded in 1997 by chief executive Philip Maguire, the company said it sees major potential in the UK and Irish technology markets as a result of Brexit.

The company said it had recently hired Sean Kennedy to the newly created position of group chief operations officer. Mr Kennedy previously held senior roles with Vodafone, HP, Friends First, Irish Life & Permanent and most recently Coillte where he was head of ICT and transformation programme director.

Former software client leader at IBM, Matt Leighton has also been appointed to a new position as UK sales director.