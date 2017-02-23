Irish IT services group Ergo expecting revenues to more than double

Dublin-based IT services provider Ergo, which has been on the acquisition trail in recent years, is forecasting revenues will hit €60 million this year with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of €2.5 million expected.

The company offers IT solutions ranging from cloud and managed services, to software and infrastructure solutions. It was established by Tim Sheehy and former EY Industry Entrepreneur of the Year award winner John Purdy in 1993.

Mr Purdy, the company’s chief executive, told The Irish Times, the firm was six weeks out from the end of its latest financial year and was on target to hit the €60 million mark with turnover expected to rise again next year to €70 million.

“We’ve got a pretty strong pipeline going into next year and see significant growth in both revenue and headcount,” he said.

“Like-for-like business, which is what we had before the recent acquisitions, is up 30 per cent year-on-year. In addition, acquisition growth is giving us a big uplift in revenue,” Mr Purdy added.

Accounts recently lodged at the Companies Registration Office (CRO) for Ergoservices Limited, show turnover rose by 42 per cent in the year to the end of March 2016, climbing from €24.07 million to €34.8 million as pretax profits jumped to €4.78 million from €507,670 in the previous year.

During the financial year under review, Ergo, which acquired a 20 per cent stake in Fenergo for $4 million in 2013, sold its shareholding in the company to US private equity firm Insight Partners for $75 million. The deal resulted in a restructuring of the group where the previous holding company, Fineside Limited, was replaced by a new one known as Burlawn Limited.

It also acquired customer relationship management specialist iSite, a deal which is expected to add €7 million in additional revenues. Following year-end it bought Cork-based software licensing specialist Micromail, which is forecast to add €18 million to turnover.

The firm said that as a result of acquisitions, it recorded more than €600,000 in depreciation, amortisation and interest leading to an operating loss of €449,744 versus a €501,603 profit a year earlier.

Ergo added it made a €5.3 million gain on disposal of assets during the 12 months under review.

Headcount at the company rose from 159 to 220 last year with related staff costs climbing to €12.4 million from €9.17 million. Directors’ remuneration totalled €567,600, as against €458,292 to March 2016.

Mr Purdy said headcount had risen further since the end of the reporting period to about 250 full-time employees, with a further 150 contractors.