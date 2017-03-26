Irish firm proposes solution to YouTube advertiser concerns

One Irish company says it can overcome the problems that have seen a hit by a number of advertisers pulling their ads from Google’s platform over concerns they were appearing alongside extremist material.

Vidiro Analytics, claims it could help the problem, at least when it comes to YouTube. The performance engineering company said it can deliver brand-safe campaigns with YouTube campaign curation tools.

It scans YouTube to find suitable videos for clients to target, avoiding inappropriate videos available to the same audience.

“This provides confidence that ads will not be shown ahead of unsuitable content and delivers a significant increase in YouTube campaign engagement as the ad is contextually relevant to the video being shown,” said Vidiro Analytics chief executive and co-founder Simon Factor.

The company was co-founded by Mr Factor and Kevin Magee, and is headquartered at NexusUCD, the industry partnership centre at University College Dublin. It also has offices in London.

“Being close to the heart of cutting-edge research at University College Dublin is important to us; as innovators and engineers we love to know what new things are happening in industry and how other companies are meeting Big Data challenges such as the issue of brand safety on YouTube,” Mr Factor said.