Irish firm CWSI signs €2m deal with UK mobile network

Irish-owned security systems specialist CWSI has signed a deal worth €2 million a year with a UK mobile network.

CWSI manages security and other services for mobile devices used by companies in the Republic and United Kingdom, and numbers Ryanair, CityJet, Paddy Power Betfair and the British Asset Resolution agency among its clients.

The company said it has signed a deal with one of the UK’s four national mobile network, O2, Three, EE and Vodafone, to provide it with security and data protection.

“The deal will be worth over €2 million in revenue to CWSI in the first 12 months of the new contract,” the Irish company said in a statement confirming news of the agreement.

Industry veteran Ronan Murphy established the company in 2011. He has run a number of businesses since selling retailer, Cellular World, to Digifone in 1998.

Significant growth

CWSI has invested €1 million in expanding services to the UK over the past two years. It employs 30 people.

The company is gearing up for significant growth in the run-up to the introduction of the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in 2018.

“GDPR will impose very significant new obligations on employers in terms of managing security and data on the mobile devices used by their employees, whether they are company devices or personal devices used for company work,” he said.

“Whether you employ a handful of people or thousands of people, you will be expected to be compliant with onerous new rules and it will force new behaviours and obligations on every company.”

Key route

Mobile networks provide a key route to market for CWSI as they have the billing relationship with businesses, while the Irish company has the skills those clients need to manage security and data protection.

“By linking up with the large networks, we have direct access into their corporate clients and can manage the solutions they need to meet increasingly onerous compliance obligations,” he said.

“We are already in discussions with other mobile networks in the UK and have contracts with all three of the networks here in Ireland. ”